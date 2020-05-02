Alex Jones Trends On Twitter Despite Big Tech Ban

Alex Jones addresses the media’s distortion of his viral satirical remarks about eating his neighbors:

Full report appears below.

Infowars founder Alex Jones is trending on Twitter despite being banned from the platform after satirical remarks he made earlier this week went viral.

In the viral clip viewed more than 6.5 million times on Twitter, Jones addressed news of an impending food crisis that the UN estimates could lead to mass starvation as a result of coronavirus lockdown measures.

“I will admit it — I would eat my neighbors,” Jones said in the Tuesday, April 28 episode.

“I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I’ve got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em.’”

His sensational remarks resulted in “Alex Jones” trending worldwide, with over 55,000 tweets mentioning him on Friday alone.

This just further showcases how Big Tech censorship ultimately doesn’t succeed in preventing Infowars or Alex Jones from reaching the public.

Watch Alex Jones’ response to the viral clip below:

