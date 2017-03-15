A compilation of SJWs and Alex’s reactions to their psychotic antics.


Related Articles

Maddow Meltdown: Fails To Take Down Trump, Again

Maddow Meltdown: Fails To Take Down Trump, Again

Special Reports
Comments
Sweden Runs Up White Flag, Begs To Be Conquered By Jihadists

Sweden Runs Up White Flag, Begs To Be Conquered By Jihadists

Special Reports
Comments

Facebook Admits Censorship Of PJW

Special Reports
Comments

Make Believe Tough Guy Ron Perlman Wants To Fight Alex Jones

Special Reports
Comments

Bruce Fein’s Department Of Justice Trump Team

Special Reports
Comments

Comments