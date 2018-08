Alex Jones explains how leaving the anti-Free Speech platforms like Google, Apple, Facebook and others will bring the monopolies to their knees, and that anti-trust reforms must be implemented to prevent future tech companies from politicizing their role as social media arbiters.

Alex Jones: We Must Deplatform Google Apple And Other Tyrannical Monopolies https://t.co/Apx2ZX3r59 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 11, 2018