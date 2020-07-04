Alex Jones: You Are A Screen Zombie

Alex Jones explains the technocratic brainwashing matrix that’s working 24/7 to dumb you down, make you weak, and accept the tenets of the New World Order without you even be consciously aware of it. Wake up now and fight back against the evil forces trying to dominate your will!

In this report, Jones breaks down the origins of the Silicon Valley social media paradigms meant to herd you into an echo chamber where independent thought is demonized and groupthink is mandatory.

