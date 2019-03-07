Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit with ethics complaint

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hit Thursday with an ethics complaint for listing her live-in boyfriend as a staff member and getting him an official House email address.

The liberal superstar violated at least two provisions of the House Code of Official Conduct and possibly U.S. criminal law by making false statements about boyfriend Riley Roberts being a staff member, according to the complaint by the conservative Coolidge Reagan Foundation.

“AOC has gotten away with utter hypocrisy for far too long. The Coolidge Reagan Foundation will do whatever it takes to expose AOC’s transgressions and hold her accountable,” said Shaun McCutcheon, the chairman of the foundation. “We’re going to actively monitor AOC’s campaign finance reports and congressional actions to push back on her un-American, anti-speech agenda.”

Read more


Related Articles

Government Using Illegal Immigration As Trojan Horse To Force Vaccinations

Government Using Illegal Immigration As Trojan Horse To Force Vaccinations

Government
Comments
Did President Trump Just Troll Tim Cook On National Television?

Did President Trump Just Troll Tim Cook On National Television?

Government
Comments

Democrats in Turmoil Amid Ilhan Omar ‘Anti-Semitism’ Scandal

Government
Comments

Progressives Defend Omar, Prompting House Dems to Delay Vote Condemning Anti-Semitism

Government
Comments

Why Mueller’s Report Might be a Letdown for Trump Critics

Government
Comments

Comments