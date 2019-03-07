Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit with ethics complaint

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hit Thursday with an ethics complaint for listing her live-in boyfriend as a staff member and getting him an official House email address.

The liberal superstar violated at least two provisions of the House Code of Official Conduct and possibly U.S. criminal law by making false statements about boyfriend Riley Roberts being a staff member, according to the complaint by the conservative Coolidge Reagan Foundation.

“AOC has gotten away with utter hypocrisy for far too long. The Coolidge Reagan Foundation will do whatever it takes to expose AOC’s transgressions and hold her accountable,” said Shaun McCutcheon, the chairman of the foundation. “We’re going to actively monitor AOC’s campaign finance reports and congressional actions to push back on her un-American, anti-speech agenda.”

