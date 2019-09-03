Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Promotes Antifa Protesters In Plea For 'Bail Fund'

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been criticized for promoting a fundraiser to cover bail for Antifa affiliated ‘activists’ who were protesting a ‘straight pride’ parade in Boston this past weekend.

Labeling the event a “white supremacist parade,” AOC encouraged her followers to “support the local LGBTQ community” with a contribution “to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community.”

One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade? Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community:https://t.co/z2NRSqHMve (Any $ left over goes to @MassBailFund+@Boston_GLASS) https://t.co/G9xhIda6sF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 1, 2019

As reported by USA Today and The Boston Herald, those same ‘activists’ touted by AOC identified with Antifa, the far left violent protest group.

“We’re covered in black so when we attack these guys we can’t be prosecuted.” the Herald reported one Antifa thug as saying.

“They are fascists, 100%. How else are you going to get them to shut up?” the thug added.

The Herald also noted that among the 36 arrests were individuals charged with “Assault and battery on a police officer,” and one juvenile arrested for “Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.”

Boston PD has released log of arrested individuals from Saturday’s antifa counter-protest against the Straight Pride. They face an array of charges including battery of officers & assault using a dangerous weapon. Congresswomen AOC & A. Pressley expressed support for protesters. pic.twitter.com/OXAiIk2aWK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2019

Way to ‘protect the community’, in the words of AOC.

As for the straight pride event, organizers took serious issue with being called ‘white supremacists’.

In a statement released to the media, the Super Happy Fun America group categorically denied any connections to racist groups.

“Not sure which parade and ceremony she watched over the weekend, but of the 12 speakers on our stage, five were African-American, four were women, and three were African-American women. This was not intentional on our behalf, they reached out to us in support of our movement–it happened organically. If you remove the three main organizers from the lineup, the majority of speakers were African-American. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley also shared a link to a bail fundraiser set up in advance of the parade, which gives people the impression that they condone illegal behavior. This is not a good example for elected officials to set, and contributes to dangers associated with free-speech and activism in general. The only connections to racism are in the deluded minds of protesters who all repeat the same mantra against those whom they disagree with: Racist, Fascist, Nazi, etc., are what detractors fall back on when their arguments are met with logical and rational push-back. They cannot win on an intellectual level, so they resort to name-calling. Those same people must have missed the Israeli flags and African-American supporters in our group.”

AOC’s office has not responded to queries over why she labeled the group as white supremacists, or as to why she encouraged support for violent protesters.