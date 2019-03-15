Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Mosque Shootings: ‘What Good Are Your Thoughts and Prayers’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday by questioning the “thoughts and prayers” often expressed in sympathy with victims.

“At 1st I thought of saying, ‘Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.’,” she tweeted.

“But I couldn’t say ‘imagine.’ Because of Charleston. Pittsburgh. Sutherland Springs.

“What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?” she concluded.

For the past few years, many advocates of gun control have responded to mass shooting events by openly mocking the expression “thoughts and prayers.”

Last year, for example, liberal comedian John Oliver, who hosts Last Week Tonight on HBO, reacted to the mass shooting at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parklands, Florida, by saying (via Newsweek): “Thoughts and prayers, fuck your thoughts and prayers, it’s a mental health problem, yeah but it’s also a gun problem and then someone says, ‘Now is not the time to talk about gun control’ and everyone moves on until it inevitably happens again.”

(“Thoughts and prayers” is reference to the NRA’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies. Not directed to PM Ardern, who I greatly admire.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

