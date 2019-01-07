Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "no question" Trump is a racist in 60 Minutes interview

In a 60 Minutes interview that touched on a number of subjects, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there’s “no question” President Trump is racist. The comment came after correspondent Anderson Cooper asked Ocasio-Cortez, “Do you believe President Trump is a racist?”
“Yeah. Yeah. No question,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.
The rookie congresswoman cited the president’s rhetoric as proof.
“When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s night and day.”
– Criminal justice reform that will drastically lower black prison population
– Record low black unemployment
– Pardoned Alice Marie Johnson
– Upgraded MLK's birthplace to national park
Trump is a really bad racist.
– Nominated first black woman (Mahlock) to one of the highest military positions in the world
– Pardoned first black heavyweight champion
– Helped millions of black Americans get off food stamps
– Awarded Medal of Honor to Sergeant Canley
Trump is a really bad racist.@AOC
