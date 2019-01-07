Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "no question" Trump is a racist in 60 Minutes interview

In a 60 Minutes interview that touched on a number of subjects, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there’s “no question” President Trump is racist. The comment came after correspondent Anderson Cooper asked Ocasio-Cortez, “Do you believe President Trump is a racist?”

“Yeah. Yeah. No question,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

The rookie congresswoman cited the president’s rhetoric as proof.

“When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s night and day.”

