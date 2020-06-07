Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Supports ‘Defund the Police’ Movement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threw her support behind a movement that would defund the New York Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the goal of which is to combat police brutality.

Ocasio-Cortez said in a congressional primary debate Friday night on NY1 that she has “actively engaged in advocacy for” a “reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding a $6 billion NYPD budget that costs us books in the hands of our children and costs us very badly needed investment in NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority] and public housing.”



Owen exposes the murderous track record of New York’s current governor.

The self-described Democratic socialist echoed the demands of Black Lives Matter activists that New York City should be spending less money on law enforcement and more money on social services, education, and housing.

Her stance puts her at odds with the head of the Congressional Black Caucus and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who do not support defunding the police.

Ocasio-Cortez, left-wing New York City council members, and left-wing activists are calling on New York to get rid of at least $1 billion out of the NYPD’s $6 billion budget.

Read more

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!