Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘The World Is Going to End in 12 Years if We Don’t Address Climate Change’

Devout socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says that the world will stop spinning in a dozen years if “climate change” is left unchecked. Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a new plan in Congress she calls her “Green New Deal” to confront climate matters.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and Gen-Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, ‘the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is–your biggest issue is ‘how are we going to pay for it?’” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And, like, this is the war–this is our World War II.”

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that "the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change" pic.twitter.com/Tndg9A0K80 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

AOC on millennials and climate change: “Like, this is our World War II.” pic.twitter.com/f8Pu1v8gDf — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 22, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking during an interview with Ta-Nehisi Coutes, a leftist writer, at Riverside Church in Harlem in New York City for their Martin Luther King, Jr., Day MLKNOW event.

