Alexandria Shooter ‘Liked’ Southern Poverty Law Center On Facebook

James Hodgkinson, identified as the gunman who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people on Wednesday morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., “liked” the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Facebook, prompting the liberal group to issue a statement condemning Hodgkinson’s actions.

On a related note, domestic terrorist Floyd Corkins, who shot up the conservative Family Research Council (FRC) in 2012, told the FBI that he learned about the group on the SPLC’s website, which has a “Hate Map” that labels the FRC as “Anti-LGBT.”

In its statement about Hodgkinson, 66, who died in hospital after being shot by the police, SPLC President Richard Cohen said, “We’re aware that the SPLC was among hundreds of groups that the man identified as the shooter ‘liked’ on Facebook. I want to be as clear as I can possibly be: The SPLC condemns all forms of violence. We have worked for decades to combat domestic terrorism and violence based on hate.”

The statement also said, “The attack on members of Congress and their staffs today was a sickening and cowardly act of terror that must be condemned by everyone across the political spectrum. Any violent attack on our political leadership is an attack on our democracy.”

