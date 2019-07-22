Algerian Soccer Fans: "France Used to Colonize Us, But Today We Colonize Them"

Algerian soccer fans had a message for the French after their Africa Cup of Nations; “France used to colonize us, but today we colonize them”.

The comments were made by one fan after his team’s win over Senegal in the final of the competition. They were met with cheers by his fellow supporters.

"France used to colonize us, but now we colonize France!" – More video footage of Africans saying their true intentions so everybody can hear it, after Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations (football). Can it get any more obvious? pic.twitter.com/Yml916n2Ed — DE Reports (@DE_Reports) July 21, 2019

Algerian fans once again caused chaos in the streets of major French cities after their team’s victory.

Another clip shows soccer fans surrounding and rocking a car containing two French women.

#ALGSEN Un groupe de supporters algériens entoure la voiture de 2 jeunes femmes françaises, volent leur téléphone, leur sac et leur argent puis justifient leur acte en disant: "c'est des femmes, leur place est à la maison".

Silence de Marlène #Schiappa… pic.twitter.com/eC7lPFFeWi — Napoléon (@tprincedelamour) July 20, 2019

The fans reportedly stole the women’s bags and money, with once justifying the act of criminality by asserting, “they are women, their place is at home”.

Another image shows an ATM defaced with the words, “Death to France dirty race of pigs”.

I don't speak french. Anyone could help me to translate that piece of sh** written on an ATM pls ? pic.twitter.com/ieY6COCIcN — Zebulon ✝️ (@enigma1931) July 20, 2019

As we previously reported, Algerian soccer fans rioted on numerous occasions in French cities throughout the tournament, looting shops, setting cars ablaze, wielding chainsaws and throwing missiles at police officers.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————