Veteran rock singer-songwriter Alice Cooper was born into the church but nearly died living outside of it.

The moment of truth for Cooper came forty years ago, after the rock star drank so much he began throwing up blood.

“Everything that could go wrong was shutting down inside of me,” Cooper, told the New York Daily News’ Confidential.

“I was drinking with Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix and trying to keep up with Keith Moon and they all died at 27,” Cooper explained.

