Finally, Sanity! ‘All Businesses Are Essential,' Texas County’s Stay-at-Home Order Won’t Close Businesses

Collin County joined other North Texas counties on Tuesday morning by issuing a stay-at-home order, but the declaration includes one large exemption: Businesses, even those that may be considered non-essential in other counties, can stay open.

In Tarrant and Dallas counties, non-essential businesses such as shopping malls, movie theaters and bars have been ordered to close down in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. But Collin County’s stay-at-home order that went into effect Tuesday morning, which was signed by Judge Chris Hill, notes that “all businesses, jobs and workers are essential to the financial health and well-being of our local economy.”

Businesses and employers do have to follow protocols, per the order, including increasing social distancing and providing a safe and healthy work environment. Social distancing is generally understood to mean staying at least 6 feet away from other people, avoiding large gatherings and working at home if possible, according to the order.

