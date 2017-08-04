'All in the Family' creator to boycott Kennedy Center Honors reception to protest Trump

Image Credits: CBS Television, Wikimedia Commons.

TV legend Norman Lear will boycott the Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House in December in protest of President Trump.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Lear, the producer behind “All in the Family” and “Sanford and Son” set to become a Kennedy Center honoree, would not attend the December reception with the president and first lady.

It represents a rare snub in the 39-year history of the traditionally nonpartisan Kennedy Center Honors.

In an interview with the Times, Lear cited Trump’s proposed cuts to artistic funding as one of his reasons.
“This is a presidency that has chosen to neglect totally the arts and humanities — deliberately defund them — and that doesn’t rest pleasantly with me,” Lear said.

