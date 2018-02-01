All Inmates in NY State Prisons to Get Free Tablets

Under a new state contract, all inmates in New York State prisons will receive free tablets.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is partnering with JPay, a company that specializes in inmate and corrections-related services. JPay is providing the tablets at no cost to the state or inmates, and DOCCS is not taking commissions for the tablets.

Clarification on the new tablet initiative at DOCCS. pic.twitter.com/bRv9asGTYh — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 31, 2018

The tablets will be preloaded with educational content and DOCCS plans to make additional services available through the tablets, such as Prison Rape Elimination Act reporting, Grievance filing, and the potential for placing commissary orders.

Read more