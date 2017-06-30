All Out War: Morning Joe Team Calls Trump 'RACIST, SEXIST, Physically Disgusting Vulgar Pig’

The war between the liberal media and President Trump was taken to a new level Friday as the fallout from the President’s tweets regarding MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts continues to dominate headlines.

After Trump tweeted Thursday that Mika Brzezinski was ‘bleeding from a facelift’ the last time he saw her, and also called Joe Scarborough a ‘psycho’, the hosts didn’t hold back on their Friday morning show.

Scarborough called Trump a ‘racist’ and accused the President of ‘attacking women because he fears women’

“Unfortunately, we learned what we’ve always learned, and that is that he for some reason takes things so much more personally with women.” Scarborough said.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“He’s so much more vicious with women,” the host continued, adding “I will insult him over the Muslim ban, or say that he’s a racist, I’ll say that he’s a racist with what he said about David Duke. All of these things throughout the year. And for some reason, he always goes after Mika.”

“And it’s always personal with Mika … He attacks women, because he fears women.” Scarborough exclaimed.

“He appears to have a fragile, impetuous, childlike ego that we’ve seen over and over again, especially with women. It’s like he can’t take it,” Brzezinski chimed in.

Scarborough also said that the hosts had been receiving texts and calls of concern.

“We had so many people saying ‘Hope you’re OK, hope you’re OK,’ had calls, and texts, and emails. We’re OK. The country’s not,” Scarborough said.

“It’s been fascinating, and frightening, and really sad for our country,” Brzezinski said. “I’m fine, my family brought me up really tough, this is absolutely nothing for me personally. But I am very concerned as to what this once again reveals about the President of the United States.”

“Everybody came in and showed me the tweets before she came upstairs, and I looked at them, and I was like, ‘This has to be a joke. The President of the United States, as bad as he’s been in the past, he really hasn’t gone over the cliff,'” Scarborough concluded.

Guest Donny Deutsch took the conversation into even more toxic territory, saying that he thinks Trump is “physically disgusting” and a “vulgar pig,” while BBC correspondent Katty Kay said Trump is “sexist and vicious.”

“He is a vulgar human being. He’s vulgar to look at. He’s disgusting in the way he behaves himself as the president.” Deutsch said on air.

He then went on to challenge Trump to a Fight, saying “I’ll meet you in the schoolyard”.