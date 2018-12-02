All ‘SNL’ Wants for Christmas Is for Mueller to Arrest Trump, ‘Only Other Option Is a Coup’

Image Credits: @nbcsnl/Twitter.

In what was supposedly a “comedy” act to close out the latest episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, the female cast members got together to sing their rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

But the person they had their eye on was Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or, at least a report that would put Trump in jail. Because, according to the SNL cast, “the only other option is a coup. Straight Africa.”

Aside from comedian Leslie Jones saying she was going to bake “rophies into cookies because this year, I’m going to get [Santa]” (What happened to #MeToo?), the song was comprised of the deranged ramblings of loony liberals.

“This needs to be done by Christmas. I need a fricking ounce of cheer. I just really want my life back. Oh my god, it’s been two years,” the group sang, switching back and forth between them.

Read more


Related Articles

Roger Stone Vows Never To Testify Against Trump: 'Where Is The Crime? I Engaged In Politics'

Roger Stone Vows Never To Testify Against Trump: ‘Where Is The Crime? I Engaged In Politics’

U.S. News
Comments
Elizabeth Warren 2020 Preview: Donald Trump ‘Cozies Up to White Nationalists,’ Inspires ‘Domestic Right-Wing Terrorism’

Elizabeth Warren 2020 Preview: Donald Trump ‘Cozies Up to White Nationalists,’ Inspires ‘Domestic Right-Wing Terrorism’

U.S. News
Comments

Pew: U.S. Illegal Immigrant Population Hits Lowest Level in a Decade

U.S. News
comments

MS-13 Gang Member Busted in AZ Says He Used Migrant Caravan for Cover

U.S. News
comments

Parkland Father Lauds George H.W. Bush’s Resignation From NRA In 1995

U.S. News
comments

Comments