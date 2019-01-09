All the Best Pelosi/Schumer Memes From Last Night's Address


Related Articles

Leftist Media Annoyed That Trump Called Illegal Immigrants Who Commit Crimes 'Criminals'

Leftist Media Annoyed That Trump Called Illegal Immigrants Who Commit Crimes ‘Criminals’

U.S. News
Comments
Hollywood Attacks Trump After Border Address: ‘Hitler-Ian Rhetoric’ ‘Nobody Slurs Lies Better’

Hollywood Attacks Trump After Border Address: ‘Hitler-Ian Rhetoric’ ‘Nobody Slurs Lies Better’

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi, Schumer denounce border wall — from behind a wall!

U.S. News
comments

CBS News Deletes Viral Fact Check On Migrant Women Raped Crossing Southern Border

U.S. News
comments

EXCLUSIVE: Obama Put US Under Martial Law In 2012, Trump Is About To End It

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments