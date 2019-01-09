All the Best Pelosi/Schumer Memes From Last Night's Address

What is it with Democrats trying to hard……. pic.twitter.com/JbKgC6BmoQ
— Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) January 9, 2019
Live feed of Schumer and Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/ywMvOTbpBj
— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019
Did you miss Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to Trump’s #PresidentialAddress?
Straight out of a horror movie… pic.twitter.com/KBvBppxnhf
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 9, 2019
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2019
Dad is so angry his eye is twitching. https://t.co/5hCqHtfNil
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 9, 2019
Found it … #PresidentialAddress #TrumpAddress @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi 😂 pic.twitter.com/15X8sStyyi
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2019
They look like the angry parents in Step Brothers pic.twitter.com/plKN2qA96s
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 9, 2019
— /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 9, 2019
Once you see it – there’s no going back.
Ever. pic.twitter.com/nukYk6cTg8
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 9, 2019
we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed
your father and i are going to take turns talking to you now pic.twitter.com/vpeHCZh6Ou
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 9, 2019
#OpenBorders Forever and ever and ever… New #BenGarrison #cartoon @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer Come play with us Donny… #DemocraticResponse #TrumpAddress #TheShining read the GRRRpost at https://t.co/6JBvYPeZ2w Your #WednesdayWisdom is #SecureOurBorders pic.twitter.com/MKlKUCmCil
— GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) January 9, 2019
#ItsBorderSecurityStupid #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/O4TAe76wWJ
— Heather Loesch (@HMLoeschMcK) January 9, 2019
It’s like open mic night at the funeral home. https://t.co/oIigvPRCbi
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 9, 2019
— Owen Thunderguns (@owenthunderguns) January 9, 2019
— /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019
I'd like to think that Trump will have these memes printed off for the meeting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6k6fODQzJp
— /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019
You versus the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/elL5wvIxf7
— yikes run! (@yikes_run) January 9, 2019
"Enough with the memes"
–@SenSchumer pic.twitter.com/Az9ZvBJUzd
— /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019
#TrumpAddress pic.twitter.com/E1q4hQQSyG
— /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019
— /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) January 9, 2019
— Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) January 9, 2019
Notable fm the boards. Excellent post from an anon who said:
"Trump set the trap and Scmuck Schoomer and Nancy Poohlosi stepped right in it."
Link: https://t.co/4sAvLbPEpM pic.twitter.com/Jq08Fex15E
— Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) January 9, 2019
I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/5nGJ0kBUhS
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 9, 2019