All the Chaos & Confrontations From Alex Jones Crashing the Google Hearing

Alex Jones and Roger Stone made their presence felt during yesterday’s Google hearing, where CEO Sundar Pichai brazenly lied about not censoring conservatives, tracking users and working with Communist China to build a censored search engine.

Watch all the best clips below.

.@Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in the building but not without an interjection by Alex Jones of Infowars fame. #GoogleHearing pic.twitter.com/DzHSne6zCU — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) December 11, 2018

The CEO of Google laughed when Alex Jones called him out for enabling genocide in communist China. Why does @sundarpichai find genocide funny? #GoogleHearing pic.twitter.com/DFnUtgnXKh — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 11, 2018

Google CEO runs from Alex Jones#GoogleIsEvil pic.twitter.com/HQa5NDezUl — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 11, 2018