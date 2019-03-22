"Allahu Akbar": New Zealand Recognizes Muslim Call to Prayer as News Anchors Wear Hijabs

New Zealanders across the country stopped to recognize the Muslim call to prayer as news anchors and armed police officers wore hijabs in solidarity one week after the Christchurch mosque massacre.

The call to prayer preceded a two minutes silence. The video below appears to show the event at a shopping mall.

"Allahu Akbar": New Zealand pauses for call to prayer before two minutes of silence. pic.twitter.com/5ctFQL0yey — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 22, 2019

In other capital cities such as London, “Allahu Akbar” rung out in memory of the victims.

Subhan’Allah, the adhan being recited at Trafalgar Square ?? pic.twitter.com/HCJrmPTzId — habibah (@habibahx_) March 21, 2019

Meanwhile, according to one Guardian journalist, “New Zealand television journalists and anchors are wearing headscarves for their live broadcasts and using Arabic greetings.”

"New Zealand television journalists and anchors are wearing headscarves for their live broadcasts and using Arabic greetings" pic.twitter.com/ghglxviNz4 — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 22, 2019

Another image shows an armed female police officer wearing a hijab as a show of support to the Muslim community.

Like many New Zealand women, Constable Michelle Evans of ?@NZ police? has donned a scarf today as she guards funerals after the #ChristchurchTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/WgVuI6Nawu — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) March 21, 2019

Al Noor mosque prayer leader Imam Gamal Fouda called for governments “around the world” to “bring an end” to hate speech by cracking down on “anti-Muslim rhetoric” by individuals and media outlets.

