Alleged College Admissions Mastermind Used Two Schemes to Get Kids Into Schools

Fifty people — including wealthy parents, athletic coaches and test proctors — were busted Tuesday in a coast-to-coast college admissions scandal that saw underqualified students fraudulently accepted into some of the top schools in the nation.

In court papers unsealed in jurisdictions across the country, 33 deep-pocketed parents are accused of plunking down more than $25 million from 2011 to 2018 to cheat their way into admissions at schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, Wake Forest and the University of Southern California for their academically mediocre kids.

At the center of the widespread scheme is William “Rick” Singer, a well-connected college prep expert who allegedly funneled the cash through a sham nonprofit and paid off cohorts to either fudge SAT or ACT scores or allow applicants to apply as a coveted sports recruit.

Read more



As the war on liberty heats up world wide, Owen Shroyer reveals the true purpose of Infowars.