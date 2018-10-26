Alleged 'MAGA Bomber' Cesar Sayoc Only Follows Left-Wing People on Twitter

Despite his vehicle being festooned with pro-Trump stickers and him attending Trump rallies, so-called ‘MAGA bomber’ Cesar Sayoc doesn’t follow any Republicans or conservatives on Twitter, choosing instead to follow left-wing personalities like Lena Dunham, Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama.

Following his capture in Plantation, Florida, leftists gushed with excitement at seeing images of Sayoc’s van covered with pro-Trump stickers alongside some of the targets of his dud mail bombs, including HiIlary Clinton, in crosshairs.

However, the alleged bomber’s Twitter follower activity seems a little at odds with the image of him being a Trump voter.

Out of the 32 people Sayoc follows on Twitter, none of them are Republicans or conservatives. He doesn’t even follow Trump himself.

null

null

null

Instead, Sayoc follows outspoken Democrats like Lena Dunham, Jimmy Kimmel, Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, John Oliver, Ellen DeGeneres and Seth Myers.

Some of the people who follow Sayoc are also Democrats with ‘blue wave’ emojis in their profiles.

However, all of Sayoc’s tweets are pro-Trump and anti-Democrat. He also attended numerous Trump rallies.

The bottom line is this; Just like James T. Hodgkinson, the anti-Trump Bernie fan who tried to massacre Republican Congressmen, apparent Trump fan Cesar Sayoc is clearly mentally ill.

Bernie wasn’t to blame for Hodgkinson’s actions, and Trump isn’t to blame for Sayoc’s actions.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Watch Black Conservatives Gather For Rally In Front Of White House

Watch Black Conservatives Gather For Rally In Front Of White House

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Analyst Admits False Flag Mail Bomb Theory Is 'Possible’

Video: CNN Analyst Admits False Flag Mail Bomb Theory Is ‘Possible’

U.S. News
Comments

Former Secret Service Agent Says Identity of Mail Bomber is Going to “Surprise” People

U.S. News
comments

President Trump May Take Extraordinary Action Against Caravan and Migrants, Say Media Reports

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Hillary looks alarmed as she fights off coughs

U.S. News
comments

Comments