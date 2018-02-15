Mainstream media will never talk about THIS aspect of virtually every shooting because Big Pharma is their sponsor.

Buried in a local report on the background of the alleged Parkland shooter is a family member saying he was on meds for his emotional/mental issues.

A caller, Liz, explains how SSRIs radically altered her daughter & nearly destroyed her life when a colleague gave her the drugs without her knowledge or approval and another caller, Anne, explains how SSRIs work & how they’ve been involved in shootings.


