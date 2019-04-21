Alleged Sri Lanka Suicide Bomber: "Anyone Who Disagrees With Muslims Should be Killed"

One of the alleged suicide bombers responsible for the terror in Sri Lanka previously made a video in which he stated “anyone who disagrees with Muslims should be killed.”

Imam Mohamad Tawhidi posted a video of Islamic extremist Zahran Hashim uttering the statement, which was made in front of a backdrop showing a knife and blood.

“We spend hours exposing extremists every day. This video & its background went unnoticed due to language barriers. If he was exposed & brought to the attention of the authorities, he could’ve been stopped,” tweeted Tawhidi, who in a separate tweet criticized YouTube for hosting Hashim’s radical content.

According to reports, Hashim was responsible for the suicide bombing at the Shangri La hotel.

As we previously reported, journalist Saif Khalid claimed that reporting the name of Hashim was “Islamophobic”.

This tweet was vulgar but not surprising given that Khalid works for Al-Jazeera, which is owned by the Islamist Qatari government.


