Allegedly Transgender Woman Gashes 79-Year-Old Man’s Head With Stiletto For Preaching On Subway: Report

An allegedly transgender woman reportedly violently attacked a 79-year-old man with a stiletto because the man was preaching on the subway.

The man was preaching and singing gospel songs on a subway train nearing Times Square in New York on Oct. 24 when the attacker hit him with a stiletto, according to CBS New York. Instagram user “f.u.n.m.i.k.e” posted two videos of the incident last week. One video shows a person with long purple hair and a deep voice angrily talking to a smaller, elderly man. Another video shows the man covered in blood, gingerly touching his bleeding head.

Police sources said the attacker approached the man, screamed and cursed at him, and attacked him with a spiked stiletto shoe, CBS reported. The man was taken to NYU Hospital, and it took 30 stitches to close the wound that the attack left, the publication reported.

Police are searching for the attacker, who fled the subway.

WATCH:



WATCH:

Should the deep state succeed in achieving a U.S. Senate conviction of Trump — which would remove him from office — Mike Adams breaks down 25 shocking, history-changing events we may see unfold.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

“What a world we live in that some people see preaching the word of God as a threat to their lives,” the user said in a caption of one of the posts. The user did not yet respond to a request for comment.

“This old man right here was just singing some gospel songs and sharing the word of God to people on the train, he didn’t say anything to hurt anyone, he wasn’t even loud, you could barely hear him talk but this is what he got in return from a transgendered Lady,” the user added. “Who hit him on the head with her heels, threw his Bible away and no one didn’t do anything to help but to look at this old man bleed.”