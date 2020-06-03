Almost $150,000 Raised Overnight For Black Police Captain Shot Dead by Looters

Almost $150,000 has been raised overnight for Captain David Dorn, an African-American man who was shot dead by looters as he tried to defend his community, with none of the money coming from celebrities who are instead fundraising to bail out criminals.

77-year-old Dorn was shot in the head after he tried to repel looters from a pawnshop he was providing security for in St. Louis.

Video footage shows Dorn dead on the sidewalk as the person filming the video asks the looters who killed him, “All over some TVs?”

“All over some TVs.” 77-year-old St. Louis retired Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead by looters when he tried to get them to stop looting a local pawn shop. pic.twitter.com/Xtvii4HoB1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters Dorn, a father of five, had been a “fine captain” and was looked up to by the department’s younger officers.

Retired St. Louis City Police officer David Ellison said Dorn had helped him escape poverty and become a police officer.

“Dave Dorn was a great man. He was fair — the sharpest, cleanest guy,” he said.

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Dorn’s death will receive a miniscule amount of attention in comparison to that of George Floyd, despite both being equally tragic. At least five African-Americans have now been killed as a result of the riots since they began last week.

Since last week, celebrities such as Seth Rogen, Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles and Chrissy Teigen have raised millions of dollars which will be used to bail out rioters and criminals.

Since his death became public knowledge yesterday, not a single one of these celebrities has come forward to offer even a word of sympathy for David Dorn, never mind a single dollar donation.

It appears as though Black Lives Matter only when their deaths can be exploited for absolute chaos.

Jack Posobiec has started a fundraiser for David Dorn’s family and in the absence of donations from celebrities, who are more interested in helping violent criminals get out of jail, you can lend your support here.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 60% off!