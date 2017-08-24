Alt-Left Leader Vows to "Crush Skulls" With Baseball Bat During 'Patriot Prayer' Rally

A self-proclaimed Alt-Left “leader” has vowed to use a baseball bat embedded with nails to “crush skulls” during a “Patriot Prayer” peace rally set to take place in San Francisco this weekend.

The Twitter user, who goes by the handle @ibPrinceJordan, tweeted, “The Patriot Prayer rally is a nazi white supremacist event. I’ll be their to crush some nazi skulls.”

He repeated the threat in a series of other tweets that have now been deleted.

“Can’t wait! Going to bring this nailed bat for some nazi pounding,” read one.

The user is located in San Francisco, which is where the event will take place at Crissy Field on Saturday, suggesting he does indeed plan to attend the march.

His Twitter bio reads, “Alt-Left resistance leader. iraq war survivor. cute communist & catholic.”

Despite numerous other prominent Twitter users drawing attention to the violent threat, the account has not been suspended.

What makes the threat even more absurd is that organizers of the Patriot Prayer rally have specifically said its aim is to “promote peace, love and unity,” and that racists are not welcome.

The leader of the “Patriot Prayer” rally, Joey Gibson, has vehemently denounced neo-nazis, yelling “F*** white supremacists!” at a recent rally.

Even the SPLC, which routinely tars conservatives with a broad brush, does not consider Patriot Prayer to be a hate group, reports Fox News.

To the alt-left, that doesn’t matter. Anyone to the right of Michael Moore is fair game for violent assault.

Remember, in the aftermath of Charlottesville, the mainstream media relentlessly attacked Trump for saying both sides were responsible for violence, tacitly endorsing the violent alt-left.

CNN even changed a headline at the request of Antifa to disguise the fact that the group routinely engages in violence.

Given that the mainstream media has emboldened unhinged thugs by exalting them as “anti-fascists,” any violence that occurs at the “Patriot Prayer” rally will be their responsibility.

