MLK Niece: Donald Trump is ‘Compassionate,’ ‘Brilliant Man’

Fox News contributor Alveda King, the niece of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., called President Trump a “compassionate” and “brilliant” man who cares about the civil rights of all Americans, including the unborn.

Ms. King, appearing on “Fox & Friends” Sunday, defended Mr. Trump against recent comments by Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who alleged that the president is “uncaring” and “knows very, very little” about the Civil Rights Movement.

Ms. King said Mr. Trump was very knowledgeable about black history during their visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in February, and that the president has surrounded himself with many knowledgeable black leaders in order to keep the country on the right track.

