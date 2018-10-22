Alyssa Milano Gets 'Loomered,' Confronted Over ties to Sharia Law Activist Linda Sarsour

Image Credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon.

Actress and women’s rights activist Alyssa Milano didn’t know how to respond when confronted Sunday about her relationship with Sharia Law proponent Linda Sarsour.

Milano was speaking at a Politicon panel concerning the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, when journalist Laura Loomer asked about her ties to the Muslim activist.

“My question is for you, Alyssa Milano. You are friends with Linda Sarsour, both of you ladies have positioned yourselves as speakers and representatives of the #MeToo movement,” Loomer began.

“I want to ask you right now to disavow Linda Sarsour because she is a supporter of Sharia law. And under Sharia law, women are oppressed, women are forced to wear a hijab,” Loomer told Milano, as the crowd began to grow restless. “My question is, will you please disavow her because she is advocating for Shariah law?”

“She’s not, but thank you so much for your question,” Milano answered, denying Sarsour’s support of the Muslim doctrine which forces women to wear burqas and hijabs throughout the world.

Here are a couple of different angles of the confrontation.

Event security staff escorted Loomer out before Milano was able to fully address the question.

Loomer also confronted “creepy porn star lawyer” Michael Avenatti at the event.

