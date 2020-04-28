Alyssa Milano "Hears, Sees" Tara Reade Sex Assault Claims Against Joe Biden

Leftist actress and #MeToo proponent Alyssa Milano acknowledged Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade after previously dismissing her sexual assault claims against the presumptive 2020 Democrat presidential nominee.

On Monday, Milano released a statement in reference to Reade’s allegations against Biden saying she deserves to be heard.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden,” Milano tweeted Monday evening. “I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo.”

Milano had been weathering criticism after she voiced support for Biden earlier this month despite accusations which surfaced in March from the former staffer, who claimed the former vice president in 1993 put his hand up her skirt and penetrated her with his fingers.


In an interview in early April, Milano explained she didn’t feel enough evidence had been presented against Biden for her to speak up against him.

“I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation and I’m sure that the mainstream media would be jumping all over this… if they found more evidence through their investigation. So, I’m just sort of staying quiet about it,” Milano said at the time.

Among Milano’s critics fellow #MeToo advocate and “Charmed” co-star Rose McGowan, who slammed Milano’s “smear job” on Reade.

But on Monday, Reade’s former neighbor lent credence to the allegations, claiming she remembered discussing the incident with Reade, who was upset and crying following the assault.

“We were talking about violent stories,” the neighbor, Lynda LaCasse said, “because I had a violent situation. We just started talking about things and she just told me about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt.”

Speaking with Fox News on Monday, Reade also turned up the heat on Milano, blasting her for believing the spurious allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, while dismissing her own claims against Biden.

“I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh… quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden,” Reade said in an interview with Fox. “She never reached out to me. I don’t really want to amplify her voice because I feel like she hijacked my narrative for a while and framed it about herself… she knows nothing about it.”

It remains to be seen what effect Reade’s allegations will have Milano’s support for Biden and the leftist #MeToo movement.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


FOX news embellishes the lies about the Obama raid that killed bin Laden, adding Joe Biden to the fable. And, a FLASHBACK to 2005 where Hollywood Producer Aaron Russo, interviewed by Alex Jones, relates what his Rockefeller friend told him what society would become in the near future— what we are seeing today in 2020

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bronx ER Doctor Explains Why Reopening The Economy Now Might Actually Save Lives

Bronx ER Doctor Explains Why Reopening The Economy Now Might Actually Save Lives

U.S. News
Comments
Study Finds Clear Majority of Americans Will Reach "Breaking Point" if Stay-at-Home Order Continues Into June

Study Finds Clear Majority of Americans Will Reach “Breaking Point” if Stay-at-Home Order Continues Into June

U.S. News
Comments

Biden Says the World Needs More “Economic Intercourse”

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson: “The Virus Isn’t Nearly as Deadly as We Thought It Was”

U.S. News
comments

Next in Coronavirus Tyranny: Forced Vaccinations and ‘Digital Certificates’

U.S. News
comments

Comments