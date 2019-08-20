Alyssa Milano: Life Would ‘Lack Great Joys’ Without My Two Abortions

As the abortion fight intensifies, with Planned Parenthood withdrawing from Title X government funding, and multiple abortion restrictions going into several states’ law in January, pro-choice advocates’ hysteria is at a fever pitch. You know the kind of hysteria that isn’t satisfied with viewing abortion as a necessary evil, but insists on calling the murderous procedure a facilitator of “great joys” in a career-driven woman’s life. That’s what Alyssa Milano is insisting, and it raises the question: what exactly is Milano’s career? But we digress.

Milano has a podcast (which does not a career make, but shrews gotta shrew), and on Monday she used it to announce that she’s had two abortions. And she liked them. And, even though we never asked to begin with, it’s none of our “fucking business.” Charming lady. She should be in show biz.

The title of the podcast was “Sorry Not Sorry.”

“In 1993 I had two abortions,” Alyssa claimed, explaining that at that particular point in time she “had a career, and a future, and potential.” (Really? What happened?) Life for her then was “joyful,” “exciting,” and “powerful.” She was also in love, in the “breathless way you can only be in love when you are young,” and she was on birth control. No innocent life could stand a chance against that festival of narcissism.

