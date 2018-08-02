Alzheimer’s Breakthrough May Stop Memory Loss Before it Starts

Image Credits: Pixnio.

Researchers have made a breakthrough in treating Alzheimer’s disease — but treatment needs to happen before symptoms begin.

A new paper published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia details new understanding of how the disease develops, which can start as long as a decade before someone begins losing their memory.

The researchers found evidence that the disease begins when brain neurons start to divide, which is unusual after birth. The neurons die, beginning a process that leads to the formation of plaques in the brain.

