Most people believe Alzheimer’s and dementia are just an inevitable way of life as a result of genetic mutations, however, new information shows we may have more control over our aging brains than we think.

A new study closely resembling research connecting trans-fats to cancer shows there is a link between cognitive decline and processed food.

Eating a diet rich in organic fruits and vegetables will greatly increase the chances of having a youthful and healthy brain well into old age.