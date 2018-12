A now-banned type of blood transfusion which was used globally until the 1980s may have given people Alzheimer’s, a new study claims.

Between 1958 and 1985, abnormally short children in the US and the UK were given hormones harvested from cadavers to help spur their growth.

But in the early 1980s, there was a global outbreak of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a fatal neurological disorder – and it was traced back to the blood transfusions.

