AMA Calls for More Gun Control Including Gun Bans, Confiscation

The American Medical Association announced on Wednesday it would back strict new gun-control measures including banning and confiscating certain firearms.

The measures, which the group called “common-sense,” include outlawing not only the sale of what the group referred to as “assault-type” weapons but also their possession, outlawing the possession of any firearms by adults under 21 years old, a national gun registry, requiring a license to own any firearms, and gun buyback programs among a number of other proposals.

The group also called for a ban on the possession of bump-fire stocks, stated its opposition to teachers being allowed to carry firearms in schools, and stated its opposition to national concealed-carry reciprocity.

