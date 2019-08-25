Must Watch: Amazing Footage Of Hong Kong Protesters Defying Communist Chinese-Controlled Police

Infowars reporters Greg Reese and Savanah Hernandez captured mind-blowing footage Sunday of Hong Kong protesters defying the police threatening to use force if the demonstrators don’t submit.

Hong Kongers told Infowars they want freedom from Communist China’s technocratic control and social credit score.

Hernandez also covered the standoff that took place in Tsuen Wan, which resulted in tear gas and rubber bullets being used against protestors. Dozens were left injured and many were arrested during the violent demonstration.

Mirror: