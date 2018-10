Helping the paralyzed walk again has long been the Holy Grail of spinal cord injury research and now, doctors are getting very close.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez spoke with someone who’s been able to get out of her wheelchair and take those first few steps.

Doctors used to think the spinal cord was a kind of passive relay of signals from the brain to the legs, and when that relay was injured those brain signals couldn’t get to the nerve cells that controlled the legs.

