Amazing Photo Shows Three Purple Heart Veterans Recently Elected to Congress

Image Credits: twitter, RepBrianMast.

A photo showing three newly-elected Republican congressman who lost limbs serving in the armed forces has gone viral.

The powerful photo, posted to Florida Rep. Brian Mast’s Twitter account, features Mast pictured with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN), all of whom paid for American freedom by sacrificing various body parts.

“5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American,” the tweet reads, highlighting Mast’s two amputated legs, Baird’s lost arm, and Crenshaw’s missing left eye.

Mast required leg amputations after stepping on a roadside bomb during a Sept. 2010 mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, according to The New York Times.

Baird earned a bronze star and a purple heart after returning home with a missing arm lost in the Vietnam War.

Crenshaw, a Texas native and former Navy SEAL, lost an eye during a combat operation in Afghanistan due to an IED blast, as explained in his profile.


Related Articles

The Truth About the AOC Dancing Video

The Truth About the AOC Dancing Video

U.S. News
Comments
Leftist Propaganda Promotes Pedophilia To Indoctrinate Future Generations

Leftist Propaganda Promotes Pedophilia To Indoctrinate Future Generations

U.S. News
Comments

Americans Are So Dumb, They Don’t Know Why We Have A Border

U.S. News
comments

Democrats Compare Trump To Hitler; Vow To “Impeach The Mother F***er”

U.S. News
comments

First Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib: “We’re Going to Impeach The Motherf**ker”

U.S. News
comments

Comments