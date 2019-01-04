Amazing Photo Shows Three Purple Heart Veterans Recently Elected to Congress

A photo showing three newly-elected Republican congressman who lost limbs serving in the armed forces has gone viral.

The powerful photo, posted to Florida Rep. Brian Mast’s Twitter account, features Mast pictured with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN), all of whom paid for American freedom by sacrificing various body parts.

“5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American,” the tweet reads, highlighting Mast’s two amputated legs, Baird’s lost arm, and Crenshaw’s missing left eye.

Mast required leg amputations after stepping on a roadside bomb during a Sept. 2010 mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, according to The New York Times.

Baird earned a bronze star and a purple heart after returning home with a missing arm lost in the Vietnam War.

Crenshaw, a Texas native and former Navy SEAL, lost an eye during a combat operation in Afghanistan due to an IED blast, as explained in his profile.