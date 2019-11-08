Amazon Accused of Promoting Pedophilia For Baby Clothes Reading, "Daddy's Little Slut"

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is being called out by internet users for selling children’s T-shirts reading, “Daddy’s Little Slut,” which have since been taken off the website.

The shirts, sold by third-party retailer Onlybabycare, were available for boys and girls ages 2-6.

“Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

1. Available for sale on @amazon: “Daddy’s Little Slut” t-shirt…for children Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon https://t.co/KXi2e6lwNu pic.twitter.com/uuUtQ3DRC5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

Hundreds of Twitter users commented on the post, most calling for Amazon to remove the item from their website.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Independent the shirt was removed, saying, “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available.”

2. It’s been taken down pic.twitter.com/qls1mQgAld — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

However, Twitter users were quick to point out other third-party retailers selling similar items on Amazon.

For example, toddler shirts and onesies reading, “Spank Me Daddy” are still available.

See the online pushback in the following tweets:

They used "toddler" as a keyword. Disgusting SEO tactic. That will bring up terrible results. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 8, 2019

Humanity was a mistake, Example #3,415,621 — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 8, 2019

Please let 2019 end. This is too disgraceful. — President of Nambia (@globalerica) November 8, 2019

Added a community question for the seller. pic.twitter.com/gVdstzVRIj — Sarah (@hisehisebaby94) November 8, 2019

Can we send CPS round to check on the parents who bought them?? — Tamsin Shaw (@ProfessorShaw) November 8, 2019

I can not believe any parent would buy that….just wrong! pic.twitter.com/qA4lolv1r5 — Cathy Kwasigroch (@rushismyhero) November 8, 2019

This is beyond disgraceful @amazon — Katy Shafigh (@KatyShafigh) November 8, 2019

I am glad it’s been taken down, I’d also like to see them look into the question of who designed this in the first place? Who has a job right now and is getting paid for creating ideas like that? Who made that young girl put that shirt on? — Kim Simons (@Kimmeebabe) November 8, 2019

Thank you, Yashar, for bringing this to light.

That shirt was disgusting. — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) November 8, 2019

