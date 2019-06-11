Amazon Beats Apple, Google to Become World’s Most Valuable Brand

Amazon has overtaken Google and Apple to become the world’s most valuable brand at $315.5 billion, according to a ranking of global companies, up 52% on last year.

Apple comes second, valued at $309.5 billion, with Google in third place, at $309 billion, according to the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brand ranking 2019, compiled by WPP research agency Kantar and released Tuesday.

Google and Apple had spent a combined 12 years at the top of the list, with Google taking the top spot in 2018.

