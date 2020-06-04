Amazon Censors Former NYT Reporter's Book Exposing COVID-19 Lockdowns

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson posted a screenshot to Twitter showing Amazon Kindle refused to sell his new book Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates.

“Oh fuck me. I can’t believe it. They censored it,” Berenson captioned the post. “THEY CENSORED IT! It is based entirely on published government data and scientific papers. It doesn’t say coronavirus isn’t real or doesn’t kill people (in fact, the worst-case death toll is likely to be striking to people). And Amazon won’t run it.”

Amazon’s message to Berenson stated, “Your book does not comply with our guidelines. As a result we are not offering your book for sale. Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around the COVID-19 virus, we are referring customers to official sources for health information about the virus. Please consider removing references to COVID-19 for this book.”

Oh fuck me. I can’t believe it. They censored it. pic.twitter.com/GfPEr7OiV2 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 4, 2020

“Today Amazon refused to publish my booklet about the coronavirus because it ‘did not comply’ with their (undisclosed) guidelines,” Berenson wrote. “This is outrageous censorship from a company that has gained hugely from lockdowns – and dominates the US book market, especially with stores closed!”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in on the post, tagging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a message saying, “This is insane. Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!”

Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

Exposing Amazon’s glaring hypocrisy, Berenson reflected on the time Amazon “wouldn’t stop selling a how-to guide for pedophiles and only backed off after it was forced to.”

I’m old enough to remember when @Amazon wouldn’t stop selling a how-to guide for pedophiles and only backed off after it was forced to. https://t.co/A0R5YCJejB pic.twitter.com/4evYXmK4Xx — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 4, 2020

From pedophilia to domestic terrorism, check out more books being sold on Amazon in the following posts.

How can long can America survive without a free flow of information?

