Amazon Censors ‘Killing Free Speech’ Documentary About Censorship

Amazon has removed the first part of Killing Free Speech, a documentary about the threats to freedom of expression posed by Antifa and its allies in the media and Democrat parties. A second part of the documentary, focused on the power of Big Tech, will shortly be released.

This is the second time that the documentary’s creator, independent Danish-American conservative filmmaker Michael Hansen, has been censored by Amazon. As Breitbart News reported last year, Hansen’s previous documentary, about mass migration and Islam in Europe, was also censored by the Big Tech platform.

Amazon notified Hansen of its decision in an email:

