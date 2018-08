AN ex-Amazon employee claims she ended up being evicted from her home and having to sleep at the warehouse car park after becoming injured at work and receiving no sick pay.

Vickie Shannon Allen, 49, from Texas, says she suffers back problems because of their faulty equipment.

Without full pay she fell behind on her rent and was made homeless.

Yesterday she uploaded a heartfelt YouTube video in which she laid bare her plight and made allegations against Amazon.

