Amazon Eyes Next Trillion-Dollar Industries to Disrupt

Image Credits: Álvaro Ibáñez / Wikimedia Commons.

There are two trillion-dollar markets that are great new business opportunities for Amazon, according to D.A. Davidson.

The firm reiterated its buy rating for Amazon shares, saying the e-commerce giant should enter the travel and gas station markets.

“Based on our estimates, Amazon is currently pursuing 8 of 10 market opportunities that exceed $1T, globally. We see an opportunity for it to exploit the remaining two – gas (stations) and travel,” analyst Tom Forte said in a note to clients Tuesday. The “company has a history of solving complex logistical problems. Financially, it seeks opportunities that can generate significant free cash flow.”

