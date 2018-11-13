Amazon Follows The Money — To The Swamp

Image Credits: Airman 1st Class Philip Bryant.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won’t be the only one setting up home bases in both Queens and the Beltway. The bartender-turned-congresswoman-elect will be joined by the world’s richest man: Jeff Bezos. Bezos’s retail giant Amazon announced Tuesday it would split its second headquarters between Northern Virginia and Long Island City.

While Ocasio-Cortez has noted how expensive it is for a working-class woman to keep a home in both cities, Bezos will get by with a little help from his friends in government. New York state and Virginia have offered a combined $2 billion in subsidies for Amazon to locate within their boundaries.

The sad irony is that the very thing that drew Amazon to the D.C. area is the very thing that makes it too expensive for regular people to live here: The bloated, overbearing, overgenerous, overregulating federal leviathan.

