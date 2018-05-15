Amazon Hit by New Tax After Unanimous City Council Vote

Image Credits: SounderBruce / Wiki.

Seattle’s city council on Monday approved a new tax for the city’s biggest companies, including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), to combat a housing crisis attributed in part to a local economic boom that has driven up real estate costs at the expense of the working class.

Amazon, the city’s largest employer, said after the vote that it would go ahead with planning for a major downtown office building that it earlier had put on hold over its objections to a much stiffer tax plan originally proposed.

As passed on a 9-0 vote after a boisterous public hearing, the measure would apply to most companies grossing at least $20 million a year, levying a tax of roughly 14 cents per employee per hour worked within the city – about $275 annually for each worker.

Read more


Related Articles

GOP Gov Candidate Tours Sanctuary Cities With 'Deportation Bus'

GOP Gov Candidate Tours Sanctuary Cities With ‘Deportation Bus’

U.S. News
Comments
Cartoon Highlights Insanity of America's Current Political Climate

Cartoon Highlights Insanity of America’s Current Political Climate

U.S. News
Comments

SHOCK: Taxpayer Cash Laundered Through Somali Daycares to Fund Terrorism

U.S. News
Comments

People Actually Found A Way To Use Melania’s Surgery To Attack Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Muslim Candidate for Michigan Governor Tells GOP Opponent: “Muslims Hate You”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments