Amazon Pulls Disturbing "Pedophile" Baby Jumpsuits After Backlash

Amazon was pressured into removing baby jumpsuits with highly inappropriate sayings written on them after critics pointed out the clothing was aimed at pedophiles.

One of the garments reading “Daddy’s Little F*** Toy” was being sold for $18.98 (£14.38) before being removed from Amazon’s website.

Another onesie with the phrase “I Just Look Illegal” was being sold for $20 (£15.15) by third-party Canadian vendor VanBer.

Prof. Marci Hamilton, CEO of a non-profit committed to protecting children called CHILD USA, told The Sun, “It is outrageous that baby clothing with this language appears anywhere on the web let alone Amazon.”

“I had assumed that Amazon had to clear products before they are put online. It clearly should have been ringing alarm bells – but it went online,” she continued.

An Amazon spokesperson responded: “All marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available.”

Mindy Robinson joins Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer to expose online child predators, pedophiles and the growing acceptance of child abuse in our culture.

Meanwhile, conservative political voices are being shut out of the same social media outlets that allow child predators to thrive.