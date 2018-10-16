Amazon Reportedly Preparing ‘Secret Weapon’ Against Smart Device-Making Rivals

Amazon is secretly working on a versatile robot that’s equipped with all of the latest technologies that are becoming a trend in the tech market these days. The robot is said to be Amazon’s “secret weapon” against its rivals in the smart device-manufacturing industry.

Digitimes learned from Taiwan supply chain sources Tuesday that Amazon is currently developing a robot with cloud service, smart voice, big data, internet of things, artificial intelligence and 5G technology. The robot is designed for home use as an advanced house manager that is able to connect to all sorts of smart devices and other technologies.

Amazon’s robot would be capable of establishing connections with smart home, cloud service, IoT, AI, smart voice, big data analysis and 5G networks, so it could carry out some of its functions like security surveillance, information and entertainment streaming, as well as home healthcare.

