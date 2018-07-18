Amazon Says This Prime Day Was Its Biggest Shopping Event Ever

Amazon said Wednesday that this year’s Prime Day was its “biggest in history” as Prime members purchased more than 100 million products during this year’s event.

The Seattle giant did not provide specifics, and added it had more sign-ups for Prime on July 16 than any previous day in Amazon history. Amazon uses the discount celebration to grab new members and promote its products and services.

The day was a boon for some of Amazon’s own products, with some of its best sellers being the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Echo Spot. Non-Amazon products also sold well including the Instant Pot multi-cooker and LifeStraw personal water filtration system.

